Roma signing ex-Atletico Madrid defender Hermoso

AS Roma are signing former Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso.

Hermoso will join Roma as a free agent after being released by Atletico over the summer.

The defender has agreed a deal to 2027, though has a release clause for 2026.

Hermoso, 29, can play at centre-half and left-back.

He is now in Rome to close the transfere.