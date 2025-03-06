Roma ace Dybala excited to face Athletic Bilbao: I love LaLiga

Roma ace Paulo Dybala admits he's excited to be facing Athletic Bilbao tonight.

Dybala admits he has great admiration for Athletic and is a fan of LaLiga.

He said ahead of the Europa League round 16 first-leg: "They will find an aggressive Roma with a lot of desire. Playing at the Olimpico is important, it motivates us in every match. Athletic have already shown themselves to be strong in the drawn match in September but I hope this time it will be different.

"I'm very curious to play at San Mamés in the return match. Everyone speaks highly of this stadium, because the fans really make themselves heard. In attack they are a fast and dangerous team, but we are prepared."

Asked about the Williams brothers, Dybala also told Marca: "I hope they don't have their best day. We know them both, for their speed and dribbling skills. We've studied them well, we'll try not to give them the ball too much.

"We'll follow (coach Claudio) Ranieri's instructions."

He also said: "I love LaLiga, I watch it a lot on TV. This year it's a very nice and competitive championship, and I would have always liked to play there, but I've been in Italy for many years now. Then you never know what can happen in the future."