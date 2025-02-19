Rodrygo proud reaching Real Madrid landmark game

Rodrygo Goes is delighted to have reached 250 games for Real Madrid.

Rodrygo celebrated his 250th game with Real Madrid last Saturday for their 1-1 draw with Osasuna and yesterday he posed in Valdebebas with a commemorative shirt.

He said, "It means a lot to me. Being here is a dream that comes true every day and I am very excited. I want to achieve many more goals and objectives. I came here wanting to win everything but I didn't imagine I could do it so quickly. I never imagined I would already win two Champions Leagues. I am very happy.

"I'm happy with what I'm doing this season. The truth is that I would like to do much more. I'm in great shape and the team is also doing very well, we are growing and improving every day.

"Now important moments and difficult matches await us, but we are fine, we are focused and we will give it our all."