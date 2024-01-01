Rodriguez: Real Betis really wanted me here

Ricardo Rodriguez is delighted with his move to Real Betis.

The Switzerland wing-back has joined Betis in a free transfer from Torino.

He said at today's presentation: “I am very happy, because it was a dream. When I was little I always liked to watch the Spanish League and I just wanted to play here.

"They (Betis) really loved me and that is very important to me . They worked well and I know myself. I have always wanted to play in Spain and now I can do it at Betis. For this reason, I am really happy.

The Swiss international full-back is already thinking about what is to come, with the LaLiga and the Conference League: “There are many games ahead and I like that.

“I want to help the team and do my best so that all Betis can be happy."