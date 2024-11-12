Rodriguez happy with Celta Vigo goal in Real Betis draw

Tribal Football
Javi Rodriguez was pleased with his goal in Celta Vigo's 2-2 draw with Real Betis.

It marked Javi's first goal in the Primera.

He said, "We started very well on a pitch that is very difficult. After the goal, Betis put a lot of pressure on us and made things very difficult for us. In the second half, with a couple of changes, we showed that we know how to compete.

"It was a shame that we let the victory slip away in the last few minutes, but we have to be happy. Now this week, with the break, we have to recharge our batteries and next week focus on the match against Barcelona."

Javi added: "A very special game because of the goal, I am very happy. We hope there will be many more and it is a shame that it only served to get one point."

