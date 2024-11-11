Celta Vigo striker Iglesias grateful to Real Betis fans for "ovation": I still belong here

Celta Vigo striker Borja Iglesias appreciated the support of Real Betis fans upon Sunday's return to the Villamarin.

Betis fans gave Iglesias a standing ovation upon his return.

After the 2-2 draw, the veteran striker said: “I have always said how nice it is to play here, how special it is. I still belong here, but I am playing somewhere else.

"The truth is that I feel a lot of affection, appreciation and gratitude towards everyone. I had no doubts, to be honest (about the ovation). I didn’t expect it from some sectors, but I think the rest of us love each other very much and we have very good memories, very good times and also hard times that we have gone through together.

"Very grateful, always.”

On the draw, he also said: “The feeling is that as the minutes went by, the team was improving, finding the situations that we had worked hard on and that Claudio (Giraldez) captured very well during the week. It's a shame because we had the chance to do more damage than we did.

"Scoring two goals away from home, as difficult as it is, leaves us with that bittersweet feeling.”