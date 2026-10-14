Rodri admits Barcelona still have weaknesses: We need to improve in that respect!

Rodri reveals Barcelona still have much to improve despite their unbelievable start under Hansi Flick.

Barcelona came from behind to secure a convincing victory in Istanbul as they beat Galatasaray 4-1 thanks to goals from Joao Cancelo, Fermín Lopez, Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi.

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The win maintains Barcelona's perfect start to the campaign, marking their tenth consecutive win across all competitions and extending their season tally to an astonishing 43 goals.

It's safe to say Rodri looks unstoppable under Flick, and the side are certainly contenders for the Champions League as well as the La Liga title once again as they sit top of both tables.

Speaking after collecting three points, Rodri admitted that he and his side still have lessons to learn as he refuses to settle for anything less than perfect.

“Perhaps today I was trying to tell them to attack more slowly because, ultimately, if you lose possession, they’ll break quickly,” explained Rodri, as per SPORT.

“We know that when we play in Europe there are certain things we need to watch out for. For example, their first chance went in. We need to improve in that respect, and they could have scored a second,” he warned.

“The message is clear: perhaps during those ten rather frantic minutes we’ve just been through, when we conceded the goal, we need to stay a little calmer. That’s the lesson we’ve learnt today,” said Rodri.

Barcelona face Real Betis this weekend as they aim to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table. The side currently sit five points ahead of Atletico Madrid, six points clear of Real Madrid.