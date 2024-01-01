Tribal Football
Rivaldo warns Flick: Barcelona future will depend on trophies
Barcelona hero Rivaldo has warned Hansi Flick about expectations at the club.

The German has enjoyed an impressive start to his time in charge of Barca.

But Rivaldo told Marca: "It's that in big teams like Barça everything depends on the results. It's true that Flick's Barça is behaving phenomenally ... but there is still a lot of championship ahead.

"A lot of Champions League, a lot of League, the Cup. I would be prudent and wait until the end of the season.

"At Barça, the only thing that matters is reaching the finals and winning titles. If you don't bring a title to the trophy cabinet, the fans and the press question you. But having said that... I see a different Barça than last season and I think it already has everything it needs to win important titles. But... we have to wait," 

