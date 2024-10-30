Reyes Jr trains with senior Real Madrid squad for first time

José Antonio Reyes has trained with the senior Real Madrid squad for the first time.

The son of the late Jose Reyes is one of the promising talents inside the Real Madrid youth academy.

And Reyes Jr experienced a special moment yesterday when he trained for the first time with the first team under the watchful eye of Carlo Ancelotti.

Having just turned 17, the Juvenil B striker and a regular in the Spain U-17 squad, took an important step in his career by grabbng this opportunity, something rare for Juvenil B players.

The young prospect joined La Fábrica in 2019 from Leganés.