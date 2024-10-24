Reyes Jr signs new Real Madrid contract

Jose Reyes has won a new contract with Real Madrid.

The young forward has penned a new deal with 2027.

Reyes is the son of the late former Real Madrid and Arsenal attacker Jose Antonio Reyes.

The 17 year-old currently plays for Juvenil B inside Real's La Fabrica youth system.

“Very proud to belong to this great family and very happy to be able to continue fulfilling my dreams. Thank you, Real Madrid, for trusting me,” Reyes posted to social media today.