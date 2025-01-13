Kounde: After Szczesny dismissal Barcelona players told eachother "we must not lose"

Tribal Football
LaLiga
Barcelona defender Jules Kounde admits he enjoyed their Supercopa final victory against Real Madrid.

Barca hammered Real Madrid 5-2 in Jeddah on Sunday night, this despite goalkeeper Wojciech Szczensy being sent off on 55 minutes.

Kounde said afterwards: "This title has a lot of flavour because we come from a season without victories. It's always special, especially against a rival like Real Madrid.

"We applied the game plan well, we had to put pressure on Real Madrid, because things get complicated when we leave spaces. We were calm and patient after conceding a goal, the team showed that they had learned.

"Other times when we were a goal down it was difficult for us. After Szczesny was sent off we got together and talked about the fact that we couldn't lose. These victories give us more confidence, we needed it and we deserve it."

