Raphinha "very proud" after Barcelona Supercopa triumph: Ideal way to start year

Barcelona attacker Raphinha was delighted with his role in their Supercopa final win against Real Madrid.

Raphinha scored twice and was named man-of-the-match after the 5-2 win in Jeddah.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later said, "I am quite happy to be able to help the team win. But apart from the individual results, the most important thing is the collective. I don't care if I play badly or well, I want to help win titles.

"Being able to start the year and win the first title of the season is important. Raising it will give us a lot of confidence for what remains of the season.

"We know the great team that Real Madrid has, but we are focused on ours. We trust (Hansi) Flick and the coach in us."

Barca won, despite the 55th minute dismissal of goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

On what makes them feel most proud, he explained: "It is difficult to play with one less man, but we knew how to endure after the expulsion. We were able to defend very well and that is the most important thing. We did very well. I am very proud of the team, we have given everything and we must continue."