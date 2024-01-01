REVEALED: Why Zizou attended Real Betis training

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane attended Real Betis training yesterday.

Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini was happy to have Zizou on the sidelines, who like the Frenchman is a former Real Madrid coach.

Zizou was there to see his son, Elyaz Zidane, in training.

With international week taking the bulk of senior players away, Pellegrini called up youngsters from the B squad, including Elyaz, to training yesterday.

Elyaz, a centre-half, signed for Betis earlier this year from Real Madrid. He has a deal with Betis to 2027.