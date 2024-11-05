REVEALED: Unhappy Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe is becoming increasingly unsettled over his season start.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

He explained, "Kylian Mbappé starts to get restless, I don't know whether to go further and say annoying, because of his location on the playing field. It happened in Paris when he stopped playing as a '9' and in Spain it was said that he was comfortable with the position, but he is not because he is less involved.

"The discomfort of the footballer begins to be a tactical problem for the coach.

"He is upset about playing ‘9’. He is beginning to be very upset. In the summer I said it, Real Madrid has three big left forwards of headlines. Mbappé is a person who does not go to confrontation, but makes things look impracticable and is letting us glimpse."