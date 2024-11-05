Tribal Football
Most Read
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face them
REVEALED: Ten Hag was unhappy with Man Utd signing Zirkzee, Ugarte
Ballardini shadow looms as Genoa coach Gilardino faces decisive Parma clash
Amorim wants Man Utd to bring back Carreras

REVEALED: Unhappy Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

Carlos Volcano
REVEALED: Unhappy Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti
REVEALED: Unhappy Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid coach AncelottiLaLiga
Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe is becoming increasingly unsettled over his season start.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He explained, "Kylian Mbappé starts to get restless, I don't know whether to go further and say annoying, because of his location on the playing field. It happened in Paris when he stopped playing as a '9' and in Spain it was said that he was comfortable with the position, but he is not because he is less involved. 

"The discomfort of the footballer begins to be a tactical problem for the coach.

"He is upset about playing ‘9’. He is beginning to be very upset. In the summer I said it, Real Madrid has three big left forwards of headlines. Mbappé is a person who does not go to confrontation, but makes things look impracticable and is letting us glimpse." 

Mentions
LaLigaMbappe KylianReal Madrid
Related Articles
Al-Ittihad ace Benzema weighs into Mbappe-Real Madrid debate: He's no centre-forward
Leonardo admits PSG split caused by Mbappe contract
Domenech: Rodri the right Ballon d'Or choice; Mbappe and Vini Jr can't succeed in same Real Madrid team