REVEALED: Time ticking on buyout clause in Araujo's Barcelona contract
Time is ticking on Ronald Araujo's buyout clause in his Barcelona contract.

The Uruguay defender, who attracted approaches from Manchester United and Bayern Munich last season, signed a new deal with Barca over the New Year.

The new agreement includes an escape clause set at €60m, which can be triggered between July 1-15 this summer.

Mundo Deportivo says despite the past interest, for now no fresh approaches have been made this month to Araujo.

For his part, the defender is fully focused on Barca and is expected to join the start of preseason training on July 13.

