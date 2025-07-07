Barcelona prepared to sacrifice Araujo to boost buying plans

Barcelona are exploring the need to make a major sale to ease concerns over their meeting the LaLiga financial controls.

After their swoop for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, Barca management have insisted they had room in their allotted budget to make the signing.

However, Barca are also seeking a winger signing and AS says they will have to create room in their wage-bill with a significant sale.

As such, while reluctant to consider a major departure, Barca are exploring at least a 'significant' sale for the coming weeks.

One of Marc Casado, Fermin Lopez or Ronald Aruajo could be available, with Pablo Torre now signing for Real Mallorca, while Pau Victor and Inaki Pena are also on their way out.

For management, Araujo is regarded as the most saleable of their players, particularly as coach Hansi Flick doesn't view the Uruguay international as a first-choice.

Araujo signed a new deal to 2031 last season, though Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez and even Eric Garcia are regarded as being ahead of him in the defensive pecking order.