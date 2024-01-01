REVEALED: Ronaldo wants Zidane to join him at Al Nassr

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is being lined up for a return to the game.

Okdiario's chief pundit Eduaro Inda, speaking on El Chiringuito, is reporting Al Nassr are moving for Zizou as they seek to replace current coach Luis Castro.

Inda stated: "Al-Nassr, which is Cristiano's team, has a problem with the coach and Cristiano Ronaldo continues to insist on the second best coach in the history of the European Cup, along with (Pep) Guardiola, who is Zidane.

"He wants Zidane to coach him there. They have invested a lot of money and havenot hit the key. He lives in Madrid, travels a lot to France, but they want him in Arabia."

Interestingly, Zidane said earlier this summer: "Sometimes I miss everyday life. Even if everyday life as a coach is 'hot'.

"I took a break which has become a great break. I miss it from time to time."