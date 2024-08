Real Madrid reject massive SPL offer for Militao

Real Madrid have rejected a massive offer for Eder Militao.

UOL Esporte says Real Madrid have received an offer of over €100m from Saudi Arabia.

However, Real Madrid has rejected the offer as they do not want to release the centre-back.

Militão has a buyout clause in his contract set at €500m.

The Brazil international's deal runs to 2028.