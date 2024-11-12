Leganes eyeing ex-Real Madrid captain Marcelo

Former Real Madrid captain Marcelo is being linked with Leganes.

The veteran wing-back is a free agent after having his contract terminated by Fluminense following a row with management.

Advertisement Advertisement

A move to Leganes is being mooted for Marcelo after a serious injury to Franquise. The wing-back broke down against Sevilla with knee ligament damage, which has ended his season.

Marcelo has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

However, a return to LaLiga could suit Marcelo, as son, Enzo Alves, is coming through the La Fabrica system at Real Madrid.