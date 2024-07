Released Espanyol striker Braithwaite joining Olympiacos

Released Espanyol striker Martin Braithwaite is joining Olympiacos.

The Dane is a free agent after buying out the final year of his contract at Primera Division new-boys Espanyol.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Martin Braithwaite to Olympiacos, deal agreed and here we go!

"Danish striker has accepted Olympiacos proposal and he’s set to travel to Greece this week for medical.

"Braithwaite joins as free agent after triggering clause to leave Espanyol."