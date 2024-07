Real Madrid reach terms with Lille defender Yoro

Lille defender Leny Yoro is ready to move to Real Madrid this summer.

Marca says Real Madrid have agreed personal terms with the 18 year-old.

Yoro has prioritised Real Madrid - who now have to agree with Lille on a transfer fee.

Lille want €50-60m for the centre-back. However, Real Madrid do not want to pay more than €40m.

The 18-year-old has managed to make four international appearances for France's U21 national team.