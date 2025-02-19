Ref Munuera Montero: I will make mistakes on the pitch and in VAR room

Spanish referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero has touched on sending off Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham against Osasuna on Saturday.

Munuera Montero spoke with El Partidazo about his company, Talentus Sports, which is being investigated and did discuss last weekend's events as part of the interview.

Advertisement Advertisement

He began: “I haven't given any thought to what happened on Saturday. I'm not going to get into that. People shouldn't believe everything they read. We have to try to help. I issued the statement because I couldn't take it any more. You're walking down the street... but where are we going with this?

“Let them look at us with the same respect as they do at clubs, players and coaches. We are professionals of the highest order, we have worked very hard in many categories, it took me twenty years to get to the Primera Division. What we want to do is dignify refereeing, work so that there are no mistakes, get on as well as possible with the clubs, so that the criteria are understood better and better, so that we are all in the same boat. We ask for respect.

“We are professionals who have families, who want the best for football and we don’t want to make mistakes. As long as Munuera Montero is on the pitch or in the VAR, he will continue to make mistakes. If people thought that with the VAR the mistakes would end, they were wrong.

"As long as we are people, we will continue to make mistakes, let’s be clear. We didn’t put the VAR in place, the teams did.”