Real Valladolid in contact with Diego Costa

Real Valladolid have made contact with former Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa.

The veteran Spain international is a free agent after leaving Gremio over the New Year.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Mundo Deportivo says he can now return to La Liga.

Real Valladolid are showing interest in Costa and hope to reach an agreement with the 36-year-old over a short-term contract.

Costa himself is said to be keen to play on this year.