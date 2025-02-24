Real Valladolid fans demand players pay for tickets after Athletic Bilbao humiliation

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Valladolid supporters have requested the players pay for their tickets after Sunday's thrashing at Athletic Bilbao.

Valladolid were humiliated 7-1 at San Mames, leaving the club rock bottom on the LaLiga table.

In reaction, 'The Federacion de Penas del Real Valladolid' have published an open letter insisting the players should pay back the money they spent to follow them in Bilbao yesterday.

In part, the letter read: "We inform that we have requested the club in writing, the return of the cost of visiting tickets to the Blanquiviolet fans displaced to San Mamés, and that said return be paid for by the current staff of the first team.

"You can win, tie or lose. What is indefensible is the lack of competitiveness. They are no longer worth forgiveness, they are worth actions. Between now and the 38th, our history and our shield."

 

Letter from Real Valladolid supporters demanding players pay for their away tickets
Letter from Real Valladolid supporters demanding players pay for their away ticketsFederacion de Penas del Real Valladolid
