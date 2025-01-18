Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Amorim speaks on Antony leaving Man Utd, Hojlund's lack of goals and Ugarte's low stamina
Guardiola praises Man City chiefs as three signings due

Real Valladolid coach Cocca: Without a doubt we need reinforcements

Carlos Volcano
Real Valladolid coach Cocca: Without a doubt we need reinforcements
Real Valladolid coach Cocca: Without a doubt we need reinforcementsLaLiga
Real Valladolid coach Diego Cocca appealed to the board after their 2-1 defeat at Espanyol.

Cocca admits they need to buy before the market closes in a fortnight's time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After the loss, he said: "The team created clear chances against a direct rival and not because of the opponent's mistakes. We lacked the final touch to have precision.

"As this is football, the one with precision wins. Their attacks were more mistakes than successes and they won the game. We had two very clear chances at the end under the goal and the problem we've had for some time is repeated, but we have to continue creating and be more calm with the final touch."

Asked about new signings, Cocca added: "Yes, without a doubt. We have been talking about that. There is a market in which we have to move and take advantage of. We have to bring in reinforcements. Hopefully this week everything will be finalised because time is running out."

Mentions
LaLigaValladolidEspanyol
Related Articles
Espanyol coach Gonzalez delighted with Fernandez's matchwinning debut
Man City "exchanging documents today" for Real Valladolid defender Bah
DONE DEAL: Espanyol land Sporting Braga striker Fernandez