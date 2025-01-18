Real Valladolid coach Cocca: Without a doubt we need reinforcements

Real Valladolid coach Diego Cocca appealed to the board after their 2-1 defeat at Espanyol.

Cocca admits they need to buy before the market closes in a fortnight's time.

After the loss, he said: "The team created clear chances against a direct rival and not because of the opponent's mistakes. We lacked the final touch to have precision.

"As this is football, the one with precision wins. Their attacks were more mistakes than successes and they won the game. We had two very clear chances at the end under the goal and the problem we've had for some time is repeated, but we have to continue creating and be more calm with the final touch."

Asked about new signings, Cocca added: "Yes, without a doubt. We have been talking about that. There is a market in which we have to move and take advantage of. We have to bring in reinforcements. Hopefully this week everything will be finalised because time is running out."