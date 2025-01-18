Espanyol coach Gonzalez delighted with Fernandez's matchwinning debut

Espanyol coach Manolo Gonzalez says they must build from last night's 2-1 win against Real Valladolid.

Debutant Roberto Fernandez struck the winner, with Javi Puado also on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Gonzalez said afterwards: “It was very important to win and today we were able to do it. We have to close out the games, be more experienced and push harder.

"I think Kral and Kumbulla have the level to do more than what they did today. I am very happy to win the game. I am also happy for all the people behind us, because this year has been crazy. We have to save this whatever it takes and for Espanyol to be where it should be.”

On Fernández and his great debut, Gonzalez also said: “Very happy. We must also give credit to the actions of Véliz and Omar. Roberto has arrived very well, he has that intuition that makes us win the match.

"Now we have to go further and improve. Everyone has to contribute.”

We have to be calm and play calmly: We have to be calm. We knew it was an important match. In direct duels we have to be calmer and try to play calmly and with a cool head. Edu will also help us with that. It is something that is gained through matches. In addition, winning matches also gives you confidence and makes you play calmer and more confidently.”