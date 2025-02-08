Tribal Football
Most Read
Thiago Messi scores ELEVEN goals in one Inter Miami match
Amorim insists Van Nistelrooy leaving Man Utd backroom staff was mark of respect
Real Madrid begin talks to sign Zubimendi despite Arsenal interest this winter
Leeds beat Man Utd in race to sign promising goalkeeper Cook

Real Valladolid coach Cocca rallies players and fans after defeat at Rayo

Carlos Volcano
Real Valladolid coach Cocca rallies players and fans after defeat at Rayo
Real Valladolid coach Cocca rallies players and fans after defeat at RayoLaLiga
Real Valladolid coach Diego Cocca tried to stay upbeat after Friday night's 1-0 defeat at Rayo Vallecano.

Alvaro Rivera struck midway through the second-half for Rayo's 1-0 win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cocca said afterwards: “When I arrived, it was the team that scored the fewest goals and the one that conceded the most. We have to work hard, we competed, we lack depth and more attacking ability, although we were fairly solid, although at times we lost concentration.

"We have to continue to grow from midfield forwards.”

He added: “It is not enough, but we are becoming more competitive. This adds up, although today unfortunately they asked me for two changes and I am still putting together the squad. We have to reorganise for what is coming.”

Mentions
LaLigaGarcia AlvaroRayo VallecanoValladolid
Related Articles
Rayo Vallecano coach Perez cools Europe talk after victory over Valladolid
Barcelona to scout Valladolid loan signing Aznou
Rayo, Real Zaragoza watching Man City midfielder Simpson-Pusey