Real Valladolid coach Cocca rallies players and fans after defeat at Rayo

Real Valladolid coach Diego Cocca tried to stay upbeat after Friday night's 1-0 defeat at Rayo Vallecano.

Alvaro Rivera struck midway through the second-half for Rayo's 1-0 win.

Cocca said afterwards: “When I arrived, it was the team that scored the fewest goals and the one that conceded the most. We have to work hard, we competed, we lack depth and more attacking ability, although we were fairly solid, although at times we lost concentration.

"We have to continue to grow from midfield forwards.”

He added: “It is not enough, but we are becoming more competitive. This adds up, although today unfortunately they asked me for two changes and I am still putting together the squad. We have to reorganise for what is coming.”