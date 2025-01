Real Valladolid are closing the signing of Tamas Nikitscher from Kecskemet.

The Hungary midfielder is moving to Valladolid in a permanent transfer for a fee of around €1m.

Nikitscher, who has a deal to 2026, is also interesting Hertha Berlin and Ferencvaros.

But TMW says he has agreed to move to Valladolid this month.

Nikitscher, 25, made his debut for Hungary in September this season.