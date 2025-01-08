Borussia Dortmund cut short Haller loan with Real Valladolid

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Borussia Dortmund have ended the loan of Sebastien Haller with Real Valladolid.

The striker's season-long deal is now over, with El Partidazo de Copa reporting he said farewell to his Valladolid teammates today.

BVB have recalled Haller in order to sell him to former club FC Utrecht.

Third in the Eredivisie with 36 points, Utrecht have every hope of overtaking second-placed Ajax with 39 points or challenging PSV Eindhoven for the title, leaders with 45 points. 

Dinamo Zagreb have also been linked with Haller in recent days.

