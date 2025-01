Ajax and Real Valladolid are continuing talks over a fee for Raul Moro.

Ajax have prioritised the signing of winger Moro this month.

AS says the two clubs again met this morning in an attempt to reach terms.

Ajax's latest offer is for €7m plus bonuses. However, Valladolid are demanding €10m to part with the winger.

Valladolid are standing by their price for Moro, who they regard as their best player.