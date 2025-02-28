Real Valladolid captain Anuar writes to fans: I want to apologise

Real Valladolid captain Anuar Tuhami has made a public apology to fans after their 7-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao last weekend.

The result led to Valladolid's supporters' club association demanding the players pay for the away fans' tickets, which was rejected by the club.

Anuar has now written to fans in a public letter to apologise for the performance ahead of Friday's clash with Las Palmas:

"It's been a difficult week for everyone. For us and for you. For all of us who love Real Valladolid. I wanted to apologise again because last Sunday in Bilbao we were not up to the standard that this crest represents. I know well what this club represents, this history, this province, this fan base... and I know that we are indebted to you.

"We have worked hard to compete at 100% tomorrow and go for the victory. That is why I want to ask you to come to Zorrilla tomorrow and give us the opportunity to show that we are all together: you and us. I ask you to encourage my teammates and push them as you have always done. We need you! All for the purple!"