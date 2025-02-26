Real Valladolid reject demand from fans for players to pay for San Mames tickets

Tribal Football
Real Valladolid have rejected the demand of the club's Supporters' Federation that the players pay for their away tickets to San Mames last weekend.

The Valladolid Supporters' Federation made the demand with a public letter after the team's 7-1 thrashing at Athletic Bilbao.

However, the club has rejected the proposal.

In a new statement, the Supporters' Federation revealed: "It is the Club's management that rejects the request for a refund of the cost of the tickets , despite recognising that they have not been up to the task.

"They tell us that they have other types of formal and contractual mechanisms that, based on performance, establish their salaries." 

In addition, the supporters' clubs conclude the letter by making a request to the players for the remainder of the season: "Honor our crest, respect our history", hoping "that all this has served to help the current squad understand that any result or defeat that could damage the history of Real Valladolid is not valid".

