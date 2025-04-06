Real Sociedad thump Las Palmas to get closer to Euro spots

Las Palmas’ winless run against Real Sociedad extended to eight matches after a 3-1 defeat at Estadio de Gran Canaria, which keeps them rooted inside the relegation zone.

Winless in their previous 11 league games, the hosts got off to a nightmare start, conceding the opening goal with just five minutes on the clock.

Ander Barrenetxea created the danger as he drifted inside before unleashing a shot at Dinko Horkas, and the Croatian goalkeeper ought to have done better as he parried directly to the onrushing Mikel Oyarzabal, who bundled the ball into the empty net.

Despite the early setback, Las Palmas’ response was impressive, coming close to a leveller when Oli McBurnie was played through on goal, but without a LaLiga goal all season, he looked unsure in front of goal and lost the ball to Alex Remiro when trying to round the goalkeeper.

Fabio Silva was leading the hosts’ charge with five attempts in the first half, and his last one came closest to an equaliser on the stroke of half-time, but he lashed the ball against the bar from close range.

Los Amarillos pushed again after the restart, yet saw their deficit doubled in the 56th minute when Barrenetxea broke free on the left, and his inch-perfect cross was gleefully tapped home at the far post by Sergio Gomez.

That left Las Palmas with a mountain to climb, but McBurnie began their ascent by finally breaking his scoring duck, turning home from point-blank range after Silva wiggled through the defence.

Comeback hopes among the home crowd were quickly extinguished, however, as La Real restored their two-goal lead just eight minutes after conceding.

Jon Aramburu took advantage of some slack defending to latch on to a loose ball and fire home his first goal for the club, as well as putting the contest well beyond Las Palmas.

Victory keeps Sociedad’s faint European hopes alive as they move to within six points of the top six. Las Palmas, meanwhile, remain winless in 12 league matches in 2025 and are four points from safety with eight games left to play as a result.

