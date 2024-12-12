Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea and Sancho closer to settling permanent deal
Real Betis coach Pellegrini plans to play kids against Petrocub
Maresca takes 11 Chelsea academy players to Astana
Man Utd seek cut-price fee for Rashford

Real Sociedad president Aperribay delivers update on Imanol renewal, Olabe exit

Carlos Volcano
Real Sociedad president Aperribay delivers update on Imanol renewal, Olabe exit
Real Sociedad president Aperribay delivers update on Imanol renewal, Olabe exitProfimedia
Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay says coach Imanol Alguacil is a step away from renewing his contract.

Aperribay admits he's been involved in negotiations knowing sporting director Roberto Olabe will leave at season's end.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, “The fact that Roberto is not staying next year has made us talk a lot about the future and the conversations with Imanol are going very well and we will surely make them concrete.

"With Imanol the results have been extraordinary. Imanol has very clear ideas, the evolution in the season is also very clear. Very important players have left and we are getting closer to the positions in which we want to see Real. Imanol is part of all this.”

On Olabe's departure, Aperribay added: "I spoke with Roberto in June, so we have been looking at the gaps that need to be filled since then. We have already decided that Erik Bretos should replace him and we are going to seek continuity in our principles, delve into them, take the decisions that we have to take so that the sporting structure does not suffer.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaOlabe RobertoReal SociedadFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Guimaraes? Gyokeres? Why Txiki needs to give Pep & Man City a farewell January gift
Roberto Olabe & Arsenal? Why it's the 'stable' deal that makes sense
Umar Sadiq exclusive: Hopes for Real Sociedad; fitness; those Almeria return rumours