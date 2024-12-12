Real Sociedad president Aperribay delivers update on Imanol renewal, Olabe exit

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay says coach Imanol Alguacil is a step away from renewing his contract.

Aperribay admits he's been involved in negotiations knowing sporting director Roberto Olabe will leave at season's end.

He said, “The fact that Roberto is not staying next year has made us talk a lot about the future and the conversations with Imanol are going very well and we will surely make them concrete.

"With Imanol the results have been extraordinary. Imanol has very clear ideas, the evolution in the season is also very clear. Very important players have left and we are getting closer to the positions in which we want to see Real. Imanol is part of all this.”

On Olabe's departure, Aperribay added: "I spoke with Roberto in June, so we have been looking at the gaps that need to be filled since then. We have already decided that Erik Bretos should replace him and we are going to seek continuity in our principles, delve into them, take the decisions that we have to take so that the sporting structure does not suffer.”

