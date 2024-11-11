Barcelona keeper Pena: LaLiga must act on Lewandowski 'goal'

Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena has called for action from LaLiga after defeat at Real Sociedad.

Robert Lewandowski had a goal denied in the first-half by VAR before Sheraldo Becker hit his winner for La Real.

Pena later said, "There is a possible error in marking Robert Lewandowski.

"And well, if there is such a clear and serious error, let's hope that the LaLiga acts because in the end for this there is the VAR and for this there are the lines that pull.

"If it has been a proven error, investigate it and act."