Barcelona midfielder Casado: LaLiga must investigate offside issue

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado was left frustrated after their defeat at Real Sociedad.

La Real won 1-0, with Sheraldo Becker scoring the winner after Robert Lewandowski had a goal for Barca ruled out for offside.

Casado later said, "We knew we were coming to a difficult field but I'm sure the team will react.

"The LaLiga should look into the offside issue ...it would be serious if they disallowed a goal that was legal."

On a first call to the Spain squad, he added: "I'm very happy, it's every child's dream. Now I have to take advantage of the opportunity."