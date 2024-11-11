Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
Arsenal boss Arteta reveals crunch squad meeting ahead of Chelsea clash
Barcelona coach Flick wary facing Real Sociedad; calls for Martinez renewal
De Zerbi revealed Man Utd contract offer in Marseille team meeting

Barcelona midfielder Casado: LaLiga must investigate offside issue

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona midfielder Casado: LaLiga must investigate offside issue
Barcelona midfielder Casado: LaLiga must investigate offside issueLaLiga
Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado was left frustrated after their defeat at Real Sociedad.

La Real won 1-0, with Sheraldo Becker scoring the winner after Robert Lewandowski had a goal for Barca ruled out for offside.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Casado later said, "We knew we were coming to a difficult field but I'm sure the team will react.

"The LaLiga should look into the offside issue ...it would be serious if they disallowed a goal that was legal."

On a first call to the Spain squad, he added: "I'm very happy, it's every child's dream. Now I have to take advantage of the opportunity."

 

Mentions
LaLigaCasado Torras MarcBarcelonaReal Sociedad
Related Articles
Barcelona keeper Pena: LaLiga must act on Lewandowski 'goal'
Real Sociedad coach Imanol: Victory over Barcelona a Champions League performance
Barcelona coach Flick: Our responsibility for Real Sociedad defeat