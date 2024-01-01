Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi seeks to revive Liverpool move for January

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is rethinking his summer snub for Liverpool.

The Reds were willing to pay Zubimendi's buyout clause to take him to Merseyside over the summer. However, the midfielder utimately decided to reject the prospect and remain with La Real.

However, Mundo Deportivo says Zubimendi is now having a rethink.

After a poor start to the season for La Real, Zubimendi has instructed his agents to contact Liverpool about reviving the deal for January.

The Reds had a €60m offer accepted by La Real over the summer, but Zubimendi pulled out of the move after talks with coach Imanol Alguacil.