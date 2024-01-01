Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi: I'd like to work with Xabi again

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has hopes of being coached by Xabi Alonso again.

Zubimendi worked with the Bayer Leverkusen coach when he was in charge of the B team at La Real.

Asked about Xabi returning to San Sebastian, Zubimendi told Okdiario: "It would be nice.

"I was lucky to have him as a coach, although less time than I would have liked. I already saw that hewas good, but I didn't know how soon he was going to prove it. What he has done is impressive with the Bayer.

"He took them on the way down and made them champion. They had a nice season.

"Hopefully he comes to La Real and we can be together. It would be nice. Although, at the moment, there is Imanol, who will go for years!"