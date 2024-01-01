Bayer Leverkusen signing Aleix Garcia: I wanted Girona stay

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Aleix Garcia insists his priority was to stay with Girona.

Garcia moved to the German champions last week and also denied reports of turning down Barcelona.

He said: "Five minutes before saying I was leaving I was talking to the manager because my priority was to stay at Girona, but sometimes things don’t go the way you want.

“I had calls from different teams, but I told my agent not to forget about Girona.

“Barcelona were interested, there were calls, but no official offer. I never spoke with Xavi, Girona was the priority.”