Man City great Silva: Barcelona teen Yamal could become one of the best of all time

David Silva believes Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal can develop into a world great.

The former Manchester City and Real Sociedad star is a fan of the 17 year-old.

Silva, 38, told AS: "He is not like anyone else today. He is a very young player, but still he plays with great confidence.

"I hope he continues like this, because he has the potential to become one of the best players of all time.

"But we also know that it is difficult to maintain such a high level for a long time. He has enormous qualities and an enormous talent."

