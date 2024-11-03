Budimir encourages Osasuna fans to dream as they sit fourth on table

Osasuna matchwinner Ante Budimir says they deserve their top four placing after victory over Real Valladolid.

Budimir insists the fans are allowed to dream after a superb start to the season.

After the 1-0 win, he said: "It's a very important victory because it carries a lot of weight. After beating Real, you confirm these three points and also after losing the last game at home you try to change the dynamic. I think the effort and work of the team and the three points are very valuable. It's also reflected in the standings.

"We are ambitious and I think this is evident. We are already there. Now it's time to recover our feelings."

Osasuna teammate Rubén Peña shared the same opinion: "In the end, especially for me, the most important thing was to recover from that defeat we suffered against Betis at home. That shows the quality of the squad.

"After losing, we had a very difficult match against Real Sociedad away and we showed that we deserve to be where we are, to have the points we have and I think that is very important. You have to value two consecutive victories, clean sheets... We have known how to suffer in both games and that is very important."