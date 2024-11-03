Pendin calls for "humility" as Osasuna move into top four after win

Osasuna assistant coach Dani Pendin praised the players after their 1-0 win against Real Valladolid.

The result sees Osasuna inside the top four, with Pendin stepping in for coach Vincente Moreno. Ante Budimir's early penalty proved the difference.

He said, "I would like to dedicate the victory to all those affected, dedicate the victory to the manager, who has made a huge effort, he is not sleeping.

"I wanted to dedicate it to him and to all the people who are having a hard time. He is tired, but he has not let up for a minute and not everyone does what he did. Training, preparing for the match, the Cup trip... If anyone deserves it, it is him.

"A very important victory that gives us an important point, although we know the objective we have.

"I don't want to take away anyone's hopes, we are Osasuna, a great club, but there is still a lot of league time and very difficult matches. We will continue working with humility. We must continue along the same lines and not lose our humility one bit."