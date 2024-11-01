Real Madrid great Ramos in talks with Boca Juniors

Real Madrid great Sergio Ramos may continue his career in Argentina.

After coming off contract at Sevilla in June, Ramos has remained without a club, though has fielded offers from around the world.

Relevo says Ramos may now end up with Boca Juniors in Argentina.

Boca Juniors president Juan Román Riquelme and coach Fernando Gago are both in talks with Ramos and his representatives.

The veteran has previously played with Gago for Real Madrid.

Ramos is said to be considering joining Boca Juniors sometime around Christmas and spending a few months in Argentina.

Meanwhile, the veteran has received offers from several clubs in the United Arab Emirates, but has rejected them all.