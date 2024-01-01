Real Sociedad coach Imanol upset after Real Madrid defeat: This will RUIN football

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil admitted frustration after their 2-0 home defeat to Real Madrid.

The visitors won thanks to penalties converted by Vini Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

Imanol said afterwards: "I'm hurt and annoyed, like every time you lose a match, especially if you do so playing well and creating opportunities, but losing 0-2, I'm even angrier.

"I think we played a great game, we did a lot of things well, but what big and powerful teams have is that they are capable of giving you a 0-2 without playing a brilliant game. Last year I think we also played a great game and lost 0-1. You watch the two games and the fact that we didn't score a goal is enough to make you throw your hands up in horror. But, if you don't score and you have players of such a high level in front of you, it's normal that they do."

He also said, "I had no doubts. I'm sure some people might be angry about the start we've had, but it's normal that we've made such a good start, because many players have arrived in the last week or have started the League without doing pre-season, so they're not at their best. But I have a lot of confidence in this squad, in the players I had and those who have arrived, because they have a lot of talent and we're going to go further."

Asked his opinion on the two penalties, Imanol did not hold back.

"For me there was only one penalty. It's a shame, if we are going to call those penalties, we are ruining real football. I don't like it. And if they show us those cards, which for me weren't cards... If we want everyone to enjoy this football, I think some things have to change."