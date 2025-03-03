Real Sociedad coach Imanol: Red card made all difference for Barcelona defeat

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil admits they struggled throughout their 4-0 defeat at Barcelona on Sunday.

Imanol says the difference was the early dismissal of La Real's Aritz Elustondo.

Advertisement Advertisement

He stated afterwards: “The dismissal is very clear, we made a mistake, totally avoidable, it is not the first but, once it has happened, there has been another game.

"Yes, eleven against eleven, these boys find the free man easily, you can imagine with one less, and with the tiredness that we come from. We have tried to come together and stand up in the best way possible, thinking about the game on Thursday, but it has been very difficult.

"That's how it is, these players find the free man eleven against eleven and even if we had one more player they would find him, with one less it is impossible to jump into the pressure and try to take the ball away from them, because that is when you are going to get very tired."