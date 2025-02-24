Real Sociedad coach Imanol praises Zakharyan after victory over Leganes

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil was left pleased after their 3-0 win against Leganes.

Arsen Zakharyan, Takfusa Kubo and Jon Ander Olasagasti struck for the hosts on Sunday.

Imanol said afterwards: “I am very happy and satisfied with the great game my players played.

"It was not easy to win like that, because Leganés competes very well, it is very difficult to create chances for them and today the truth is that, one way or another with a change of formation afterwards, my team was very clear about how to press and attack, and I have to thank the players for their commitment, for having substitutes come on and taking advantage of it, also Zakharyan returning from injury, because that is what will allow us to fight in the three competitions.

“There have been games in which the team has deserved to get more points and I told you that I would rather lose like that, that the points would come, and that is what has happened. There have been games like these in which the team started well, did not score, and then conceded a goal and the game became complicated for us. What has changed is that the team is now scoring goals.”

On Zakharyan, Imanol enthused: “There is no doubt. When he arrived I was already very happy with his contribution, but the injury killed him. Today he has shown again in 45 minutes the great potential he has. Hopefully the muscle overload will be nothing and that he will be spared from injuries so that he can show what he is.”