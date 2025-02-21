Real Sociedad coach Imanol "happy" defeating Midtjylland in playoff

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil was left happy after their 5-2 win against FC Midtjylland.

La Real won their Europa League round 16 playoff 7-3 on aggregate, though there is a concern over a knee injury for two-goal Luka Sucic.

Imanol took off Sucic at halftime and said, “I don't want to take a risk. It seems that it is not the cruciate ligament, but many times you don't know at the time, so we will have to wait for the tests to make sure it is not serious.

"The good news is that the boy wanted to try to play again, but I was the one who decided that there was no need to risk it, with the games we had ahead of us.”

He also said, “I am happy, it is good, but we always face every match to win, with the same enthusiasm and humility. We had not been able to get through our rivals or because small details went against us, this year we have gotten through and I am happy, but without excessive euphoria.

"Because in two days we have another match, it is absolutely crazy. We are already thinking about Leganés, we have hardly had time to congratulate ourselves, to congratulate ourselves yes, but we cannot celebrate it, in just two days we play again.”