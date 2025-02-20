Real Sociedad coach Imanol: My decision to put off contract talks

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil is coy over his future in San Sebastian.

Imanol is off contract at the end of the season and admits he is growing tired taking questions about an update on negotiations.

Ahead of their Europa League round 16 playoff second-leg against Midtylland, Imanol was again asked about the situation.

He said, "For the good of the club, the players and myself, the decision must be made at the end of the season. The president has respected my choice, so I will make known what I will do between the end of April and the beginning of May."

Then, jokingly, he added: "I hope you don't ask me any more questions about the renewal until April, because I won't answer!"

La Real host the second-leg against FCM tonight defending a 2-1 aggregate lead.