Real Sociedad coach Imanol: Kubo the difference for win at Espanyol

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil was delighted with their 1-0 win at Espanyol.

Takefusa Kubo struck on 80 minutes for the win.

Imanol later said: "The most important thing was to win and we did it with a clean sheet. It is very complicated that now we ask the team to be as lucid as, for example, when we were playing in the Champions League, because we are not physically well, first, and because there are a lot of new people and everything has a time.

"If we ask the team for the clarity of other times we are making a mistake. It was important to win to get time and that is what we have done."

The Txuriurdin coach was asked about Kubo's substitution and explained, "He had just received a strong blow on the first day, against Rayo, who was on the verge of asking for a change, but the decision was really tactical. Today I understood that Sergio and Becker had to be on the wings, but I'm telling you always that for me those who come off the bench are just as important as those who do so in the eleven and today it was demonstrated.

"The celebration, as many players usually celebrate, pointing out their name to the camera, I imagine he dedicated it to someone. You'll have to ask him."

Imanol had no qualms about acknowledging those moments of suffering before the goal.

"When you have a team that is not physically well, you cannot dominate the entire game, although that is what we would like, but there are moments in which the opponent does things well and you cannot, so it is more of the rival's credit than our demerit. Nobody wins easily here, you have to fight for everything and give importance to the small details.

"Decided on talent? Yes, when you have talent, it is easier to make a difference and today Take has done it."