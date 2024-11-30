Real Betis cut loose Fekir

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Yassin Fekir has left Real Betis.

Fekir is the younger brother of France international Nabil Fekir.

Last summer, Nabil Fekir, 31, left Real Betis after several years to join Al Jazira in Qatar.

Having arrived at the same time as him in Andalusia after his time at OL, his younger brother Yassin, 27, had stayed in Spain despite the departure of his elder.

But this Friday, Betis announced that they had reached an agreement for the termination of Yassin Fekir's contract.

 

Mentions
LaLigaFekir YassinFekir NabilBetisAl JaziraFootball Transfers
